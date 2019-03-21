First half property taxes are due in Iowa on April 1.

Property taxes can be paid either in person at the county treasurer's office or online. Payments made in person must be made by 4:30 p.m. on April 1. Online payments must be made by 11:59 p.m.

Property owners can also mail payments. If mailing a payment, it must be postmarked by April 1.

Credit cards and c-checks are accepted online. Credit cards, debit cards, check and cash are accepted when paying in person. If using an electronic check, credit card or debit card, a service fee will apply.

Payments not received, or postmarked, before April 2nd will have a 1.5 percent charge tacked on, with 1.5 percent interest charged each month thereafter.