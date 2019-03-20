It remains unknown how long parishioners will be displaced from Trinity Lutheran Church after a gas explosion damaged the building Saturday, but the congregation isn’t losing faith.

The Rev. Ryan Cosgrove said the church’s about 55 parishioners are worshipping at the Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave. They had their first service there Sunday, during which parishioners held hands, said a prayer and continued worshipping.

“They’re just soul-to-the-earth people,” Cosgrove said of the congregation. “It’s got me fired up, and it’s very humbling.”

Trinity Lutheran Church has received an overwhelming amount of support from parishioners and non-parishioners alike after news broke about the explosion. Cosgrove said community members and other area churches have reached out offering their services, and that Faith Lutheran has been very accommodating in allowing Trinity Lutheran to move its offices there, as well as its services.

“So far, everyone’s just been really great,” Cosgrove said, noting the efforts first responders have made to communicate with him the fire investigation process and what lies ahead.

Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks initially said a buildup of natural gas from a leak in the boiler room of the church that was ignited by the pilot light is believed to be the cause of the explosion, though whether this was the official cause has not been determined. Crooks was not available for additional comment Monday or Tuesday.

Cosgrove said Lonn Abeltins, senior fire investigator for Independent Forensic Investigations Corp. of Urbandale, visited the church Tuesday to continue the investigation.

Fire officials have not provided additional details, such as the amount of damage caused by the explosion, and it is not yet known when services will be able to resume there.

Trinity Lutheran Church was empty when the explosion occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It is not uncommon for the building to be in use on Saturday mornings.

Trinity Lutheran hosts offices for Lutheran Services of Iowa, which coordinates family visits, oftentimes on Saturdays. There also often are people there preparing for the Saturday night service.

“We’re so so so thankful no one was in the building,” Cosgrove said.

While no one was injured, the building itself sustained significant damage. The north side of the sanctuary appears to have been spared. The back of the sanctuary is a different story.

“It’s pretty bad,” Cosgrove said. “It’s like a bomb went off.”

The force of the explosion blew out windows, part of a wall and portions of floor. Cosgrove said the administrator’s office, located above where the explosion occurred, is completely gone. He believes the fireproof safes containing the church’s records are buried in a pile of rubble in the basement, but he won’t be able to find out for sure until the fire origin and cause investigator concludes his or her inspection.

“There’s just so much rubble and they fell through the floor,” Cosgrove said. “If they exist, they’re in the basement now.”

A vent on a balcony at the back of the sanctuary was blown to the front. The force of the propulsion was so great that the vent caused a gauge in a piano that it hit.

“It must have been an incredible explosion,” Cosgrove said.

It wasn’t the first tragedy to hit a church at 115 S. Central Ave. A fire destroyed the previous church there Dec. 31, 1939. The cornerstone for the current building was laid in 1940.