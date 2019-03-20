The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, set to take place between 5 and 7 p.m. tonight (March 22) at the St. Mary’s Church Hall at 218 N. 6th Street, will benefit the victims of the Missouri River flooding. A free will donation is asked. Those directly affected by the flood are invited to eat for free. All funds collected at the event will benefit the flood victims.
Knight Fish Fry will benefit flood victims
