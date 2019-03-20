The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission continues to assess damage from recent flooding at parks and wildlife management areas throughout the state.

Some state parks, state historical parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas located along rivers and streams in eastern and central Nebraska experienced flooded roads, campgrounds and buildings during the historic and catastrophic flooding of the past week. Game and Parks staff have been working diligently to assess the extent of the damage, but with many areas still underwater or inaccessible because of flooded or damaged roadways, the full impact of the flood on Nebraska’s state park system and wildlife management areas is not yet known.

A list of parks that are closed, partially closed or accessible only by alternate route is available on the Commission’s website at OutdoorNebraska.org/weatherclosures. Visitors to the page will also find a list of park areas unaffected by flooding. Though some parks are temporarily closed, more than 50 park and recreation areas remain open for outdoor recreation.

Additionally, the Cowboy Trail from Norfolk to Valentine will remain closed until the trail and its bridges can be inspected for safety and necessary repairs made. The public is advised to stay off the trail until it has reopened.

A timeline is not yet in place for reopening areas affected by the flooding. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission asks that those with upcoming camping reservations be mindful that parks staff will not be able to make determinations about when those parks will reopen or answer questions about whether reservations might be impacted until after water levels recede. Individuals with advance reservations at areas impacted will be notified if the status of their reservation is affected as soon as parks staff are able to complete assessments of the parks and services.

Access to some wildlife management areas may be difficult because county roads and bridges have been washed out in some areas. For information on specific wildlife management areas, please contact your local Game and Parks district office. Contact information is available online at OutdoorNebraska.org/locations.

Questions about specific park closures should be directed to Game and Parks headquarters at 402-471-0641. As waters recede and reopening dates are set for specific parks, announcements will be posted at OutdoorNebraska.org.