The Nemaha Natural Resources District planned to open the RV Campgrounds at Duck Creek Recreation Area on Wednesday, March 20.

Water and electricity will also be turned on. Persons in the Peru area needing potable water are welcome to use the hydrants in the park.

RV sites are also available for families displaced by flooding and no fee or park entry pass will be required.

Please call the Nemaha NRD at 402.335.3325 to make arrangements for a site and complimentary entry permit.

Due to road closures, County Road 736 from Highway 75 is the only access to Duck Creek.