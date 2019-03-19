The opioid crisis in Ames and Story County will be the topic of a panel discussion that will be held Thursday, March 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Northminster Church, 1416 20th St., Ames.

The panel discussion is sponsored by the League of Women’s Voters of Ames and Story County. There is no charge to attend and the event is open to the public.

This important discussion is another in the LWV’s series of informational meetings for members and the public.

Members of the panel are Commander Geoff Huff, Ames Police Department; Michelle De La Riva, executive director of Community and Family Resources; Barb Cobb, Task Force member; and Jenni Talbot, executive director of regional operations and privacy officer administration, McFarland Clinics.