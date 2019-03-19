The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office has offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men that would drop charges against them of soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter day spa, a source with knowledge of the offer told The Palm Beach Post.

The deal calls for the men to perform community service, complete an education class about prostitution, pay court costs, get screened for sexually transmitted diseases and admit in court they would have been found guilty at trial.

In exchange, the misdemeanor charge they are facing would be dropped. The men were arrested at Orchids of Asia Day Spa at Indiantown road and U.S. 1 in Jupiter.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the plea offer Tuesday.

It’s unknown if Kraft, 77, or any of the other 24 men who were arrested will accept the plea. Several of those men have court appearances scheduled for next week, according to court records. Kraft has denied any wrongdoing.