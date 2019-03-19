Burlington Civic Music presents eclectic — and electric Texans Wednesday at Memorial Auditorium.

Burlington gets a springtime bonus Wednesday when the Dallas String Quartet morphs into a sextet for their Civic Music concert at Memorial Auditorium.

The Dallas String Quartet formed in 2010, and their classical music stylings have never gone out of style because of the flighty fluctuations of the popular mindset.

Electric string quartets are not the norm in American concert venues, making DSQ one of a small cadre.

“The idea of adding electric instruments to our sound seemed a natural way to express ourselves more fully through our music,” DSQ founder and manager Ion Zanca said.

“If our audience likes Sting, John Williams or Nora Jones they are really in for a treat,” BCM president Barbara McRoberts told The Hawk Eye. “Their interpretations of contemporary music are beautiful. And ‘Katy, bar the door’ when they get electric.”

Award winning violist Zanca, cellist Gaston Colloca, and violinists Jorge Caldelari and Tatiana Glava perform as a traditional classical quartet, but what makes them unique is their electric take on classical music — and pop. The group’s repertoire covers an array of contemporary charts ranging from Coldplay to Lady Gaga.

They’ve been described as being popular with everyone from “mall shoppers to celebrities” and have performed for the likes of president George W. Bush and the Dallas Cowboys.

Remember, we’re talking Texas here.

They’ve also performed for President Barack Obama and sold out symphony halls and the House of Blues.

Members of the DSQ have appeared with Amy Grant, Josh Groban, Chicago, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

They’ve had feature stories in The Wall Street Journal, ABC, ESPN, CW33 and NBC. And now The Hawk Eye.

And in case you’re planning to get married this spring, they do weddings.

Yep, DSQ honed their chops helping Dallas-Fort Worth lovebirds step into nuptial bliss in weddings down Texas way, and maybe they still do, but listen: a wedding review is just as honorable as one found in your local newspaper, so let’s let a happy bride in the Dallas area to clue you in as Sara B did in theknot.com reviews after DSQ played at her wedding:

“The Dallas String Quartet performed for our ceremony and reception, and they did a phenomenal job! They were able to mix up the styles of music between the ceremony and reception, which kept the mood light and the guests entertained. This aspect of the wedding got the most comments from the guests. DSQ plays contemporary music, and guests loved dancing to the songs! It was upbeat and different!”

If we were planning to marry someone — anyone, really — we’d want DSQ.

McRoberts said DSQ put “Bohemian Rhapsody” on their program for Wednesday’s Burlington show.

“I dare say most will recognize that piece,” McRoberts said.

She said there is a Student Concert at 1 p.m. at BMA the day of the show for area students.

So who are the two extra players we’ll see in Burlington?

McRoberts said, “Why DSQ — as in ‘quartet’ — has become a sextet, you ask? Because they expanded their repertoire to include percussion.”

Everybody likes percussion.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., showtime is 7:30 at Burlington Memorial Auditorium, 200 Front Street, Burlington.

Individual performance tickets are available through Ticketmaster or by calling (800) 745-3000 or at the Memorial Auditorium box office the night of the show. Cash, checks and Visa and MasterCard are accepted. Adult ticket prices vary from $35 to $45. Single tickets for students are always $10.

For more information call (319) 752-0336 or email BurlingtonCivicMusic@gmail.com.