After buying the store in 2004, Mark Hansen, owner of Hansen’s Sinclair gas station, at 105 E. Lincoln Way, is closing the business on March 30.

“We will be closing on my 15-year anniversary,” Hansen said this week. “I’ve personally grown up in the service station business. Literally at this intersection, other than where Flowerama is, I’ve been on every corner of this intersection my entire life.”

Hansen’s Sinclair is a full-service gas station — the last bastion of a by-gone era in Ames — so the employees come out of the store in snow, sleet or hail to fill up a car with gas, wash the windows, pump air into the tires, all while enjoying a nice conversation with the customer.

“Gas is gas, it’s going burn in your vehicle, as you go home, as you go to soccer practice, and everywhere else,” Hansen said. “For us it was that service aspect. I can do it myself, and I do do it myself, but people do get that nice feeling of being treated so to speak for the few minutes that they’re here.”

Having a full-service gas station can get tricky when the weather turns bad, Hansen said, but his employees understand that that is part of their job.

“Our customers, they actually won’t come when it’s raining because they feel bad for my guys,” Hansen said with a laugh. “When the temperature is single digit or below we do not wash the windshields, but we’ve stood out there in monsoons and the polar vortex that went through. My guys know what they’re getting into, and you dress appropriately, but you just may not stand out there and visit for very long.”

Hansen said some people that drive through do not always know the gas station is full service because it’s not seen often anymore.

“We don’t want pay at the pump, we want to talk to you and help you and provide you that service in that type of way,” Hansen said. “I’m certain there are other full-service places, but it certainly is a thing of the past. In that sense, I’m sad that (this store in Ames) is going to have to come to an end.”

His parents and his uncle owned full-service gas station before, and he worked for them until he was able to get his own space in 2004.

“I’m going to miss a lot of our friends,” Hansen said. “I don’t even like to call them customers. They are my friends. They ask about my kids and talk with my mom, who’s in her 70s and still comes in every morning.

“We solve all the world problems on the corner here,” he said with a laugh.

Hansen said there has been some interest expressed in the property at the busy South Duff Avenue and Lincoln Way intersection, but nothing has been finalized.

Hansen said even though the gas station is closing, they will still have the Mark Hansen Auto Repair shop at 128 Sumner Ave.

“We’re not going out of business, we’re not going away,” he said “We have the service shop around the corner, but it’s just that the corner gas station is going to be gone.”