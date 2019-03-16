The Peru State women's basketball team will be hosting a Shooting & Ball Handling Camp with Coach Willie Williams through Breakthrough Basketball. The camp will be held April 13 and 14 in the Al Wheeler Activity Center on the College's campus.



The camp will be for boys and girls grades 5-12 in which players will have an opportunity to train and improve their game under the direction of Coach Williams. The focus will be on skills and strategies Coach Williams has used over the last few years to help hundreds of youth players achieve next-level development.



Some the skills which will be worked on will be: enhancing ball handling skills and decision-making, improve one-on-one moves and footwork, creating shots and scoring off the dribble, developing a proper release point and follow through, improving speed and agility, and developing finishing moves.



To reserve a spot, go to: https://www.breakthroughbaksetball.com/camps/



The cost for the two-day training is $195. There are some spots available.