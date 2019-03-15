Early Monday morning city employees rushed over to the corner of Eighth and Story to repair a 100-year-old underground water main as the ground movement caused it to split.

As a result, city of Boone’s public works officials responded and began digging into the ground to remove and replace the piping. They informed the Boone News-Republican staff that an issue like this wasn’t unusual with the age of the material and it was just a matter of time with the weather Boone has had this year.

Construction to fix the pipe was finished within two hours and the road reopened Monday morning.