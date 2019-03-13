Des Moines County Engineer Brian Carter spoke about a bill in the Iowa Senate which would allow logging trucks to obtain a state wide permit rather than a permit from the county.

Des Moines County Engineer Brian Carter spoke again Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors about a proposed logging bill before the Iowa Legislature that would allow logging trucks weighing up to 130,000 pounds to obtain a statewide permit, rather than a county permit.

“My concern is this year [the proposal is] logging, what about next year?” Carter asked.

While many bridges in Des Moines County are rated for 80,000 pounds, Carter said he was unsure of which bridges would be able to sustain the extra 50,000 pounds, which they are not currently rated for.

Carter also expressed concern about how gravel roads would hold up against these trucks. He said it is not unusual for permits to be denied to logging trucks in the spring when the roads are soft in an effort to limit the damage those vehicles do to road conditions. The proposed state law would strip counties of this authority.

Supervisors also approved a request from County Attorney Lisa Scheafer to hire a part-time investigator. The new investigator would work up to 28 hours a week and make $16.75 an hour.

Supervisor Bob Beck made brief mention of a meeting last week attended by all three supervisors of a DesCom committee that also included representatives from each city in the county to discuss funding for the countywide emergency communication service. However, Board Chairman Tom Broeker did not allow for discussion of what happened at that meeting.

At that meeting, supervisors rejected a city-led move to shift DesCom funding to a county levy.

There was no further discussion related to the meeting, or any action to formalize rejection of the DesCom funding proposal.

The 28E agreement that creates DesCom as a partnership between Des Moines County, Burlington, West Burlington, Mediapolis and Danville expires June 30.