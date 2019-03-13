Beginning Monday, residents will be able to purchase a local registration sticker through the recorder's office.

MONTROSE — Lee County soon will join its neighbors in allowing the use of off-road vehicles on its roadways, following approval Tuesday of an ordinance by the board of supervisors.

The six-page ordinance passed unanimously on its third and final reading.

Beginning Monday, owners of all-terrain (ATV) and utility task vehicles (UTV) must purchase a $25 permit through the county recorder in order to legally ride on the county's gravel roads. Permits will be available for purchase at the North Lee County Office Building, 933 Avenue H in Fort Madison. The county registration sticker is required in addition to permits issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The three meetings when the ordinance was debated were filled with county residents who ride the vehicles for recreation and were glad to see the practice legalized. Others, however, were unhappy with the damage the vehicles do to private property.

Supervisors cautioned those in the audience to be mindful of driving in cities and towns that may not permit the vehicles, as the ordinance only applies to county roadways.

"I just hope and pray that people take this seriously and police it accordingly," said chairman Gary Folluo. "I think it's going to take a lot of work from a lot of people to make this work."

A sunset clause was included in the ordinance, requiring the supervisors to approve it again by Dec. 31, 2020, or the ordinance will expire.

The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors approved its ATV/UTV ordinance in October 2018. Since then, Sheriff Mike Johnstone said he was unaware of any significant issues arising from the vehicles' use on gravel roads.

Other business

• Supervisors approved a resolution opposing Senate File 184, a bill moving through the Legislature to allow forestry industry haulers to carry loads up to 130,000 pounds, up from the current 80,000 pound weight limit. Engineer Bun Hull told supervisors a weight limit increase of that magnitude would be "extremely detrimental" to local roads and bridges;

• The $30 million Fiscal Year 2020 budget was approved;

• Signs will be posted at various entry points to Lee County alerting travelers of the recently approved "Jake Brake" ordinance, an effort to reduce noise pollution caused by semi-tractor trailers' breaking system.