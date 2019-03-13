The two-day event was held at the Historic Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

FORT MADISON — More than 60 K9s from law enforcement departments throughout the state of Iowa traveled with their handlers this week to the Historic Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison for some certifiable sniffing.

The former prison was the site of this year's United State Police Canine Association Region 21 Detector Dog Trials, a two-day event during which K9s sniffed out drugs and contraband that had been stashed in stage rooms and vehicles and alerted their handlers when they picked up on a scent.

The K9 units arrived Sunday and stayed at Boulders Inn & Suites, where the dogs are welcome, there's a large conference room and plenty of yard space for the dogs to get exercise and take care of business.

ISP Sgt. Michael Barnes said it was the second or third time the event was hosted at the ISP. Barnes' dog, a golden retriever named Justice, was the only K9 there to complete the contraband trial.

Barnes led Justice through five cells, four of which contained either electronic or tobacco hides. Barnes had been working with Justice for only about four months prior to the certification trial, but the two did well.

"That was the first time here in Iowa that we tested a dog in contraband. I'm really happy about that," said Melinda Ruopp of Marshalltown, a certified USPCA Region 21 official with 25 years of K9 experience under her belt. "That's a big deal for prisons to have that extra nose. He did a great job."

Ruopp noted dogs' ability to detect scents at a molecular level, making them able to decipher a common denominator of electronic devices and batteries.

Barnes said a love of toys helps in the training process.

"If you have a dog that's toy-driven, you can teach him about anything you want to teach him," he said.

The effectiveness of toy-driven training was evident near trial stations, where dogs who had completed their test walked around carrying their favorite toy in their mouth.

The other 63 K9 officers with drug-sniffing dogs — ranging in age from 1 1/2 to 10 years old and in breed from German Shepherd to Belgian Malinois to Labrador to Golden Retriever — had to complete two trials, one involving a room search and another involving a vehicle search. Each trial had two hides where either marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine or heroin had been stashed.

"Statewide, those are the big ones that we see," Ruopp said. "Eventually, I would imagine, if Iowa changes the laws we won't be testing on marijuana anymore probably."

K9s had to find three of the four to attain certification, and their handlers were required to interpret their dog's actions and tell the five judges overseeing each trial where the drugs were located.

Mark Miller, a retired K9 handler from Des Moines and senior judge for the room search trial, said the USPCA requires certification every two years, though some departments require K9s become re-certified on an annual basis.

Judges examined the K9s' alerts, which were either passive or aggressive, and whether their handlers were able to interpret that alert accurately.

Officers completed each trial one at a time, letting their dogs off leash to search the rooms, offering words of encouragement beforehand to get the K9s excited about the task at hand.

Corporal Brandon Keopke and his black lab, Dawn, came from the Davenport Police Department to become re-certified. Dawn circled the first room and inspected all the furniture before sitting in front of a drawer containing heroin. She alerted Keopke twice in the second room, once because the marijuana odor emanating from inside a desk had dispersed, and again at the desk itself. She was suspicious of a computer in the third room and ultimately alerted to it as well, at which point Keopke had to lead her through the rooms again to determine which spots were actually hits before correctly identifying the location of the narcotics to the judges.

Miller explained false alerts results in docked points, even though Dawn hit on the two she was supposed to.

Miller said as of mid-morning Tuesday, no dogs had failed the room trial. Ruopp said one pair had a difficult time with the car search, but those who don't pass will be able to retest again in a few months after some re-training.

She said oftentimes when dogs don't successfully complete the test, it doesn't mean the dog isn't suited for the job. Instead, nerves are usually to blame.

"A lot of times what happens here is the handlers get so nervous, and that goes right down the leash, so you'll see dogs come in and they'll miss an odor," Ruopp said, noting there isn't a problem with one odor in particular. "It doesn't mean they have a bad dog, it doesn't mean they are a bad handler, it just means they got nervous in the testing process."

It was a rookie year for Jason Gibson and his dual-purpose narcotics and handler protection K9, a 2-year-old Belgian Malnois named Hugo. The two were certified last year through Vonlick Kennels in Indiana, but it was their first time being certified through USPCA.

"We did OK for not really knowing what to expect," Gibson said. "The more nervous you are, the more mistakes you make."

The two have been together since August, after Gibson took on a position at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. Prior to that, Clarinda had been without a K9 for five years. Like all K9 officers and their four-legged partners, the two have grown close.

"He's kind of a daddy's boy," Gibson said as Hugo sat by his side.

Miller said police dogs are no different than pets at home.

"They do their work because they know they're going to get a reward, and they love that," she said.