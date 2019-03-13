DMACC’S CAREER ADVANTAGE FALL SEMESTER PRESIDENT’S LIST

Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from your area include:

—Kallie Brogden, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Caitlyn Hocraffer, Nurse Aide, Boone

—Ty Mechura, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Taylor Povah, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Brandon Rouse, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Jacob Sterenberg, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Sydney Woodruff, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Liam Wright, Liberal Arts, Boone

DMACC'S CAREER ADVANTAGE FALL SEMESTER DEAN'S LIST

Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester

Those recognized from your area include:

—Greta Aspengren, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Cade Bushore-Barnett, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Susanne Byrd, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Ellen Castle, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Isabella Dubon, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Samuel Dunker, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Emma Ellsworth, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Ana Freund, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Josiah Gainer, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Brayden Hay, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Reilly Hayworth, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Leandra Hoversten, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Taylan Howard, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Casey Hutchings, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Noah Lee, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Guan Lin, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Gabrielle Long, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Brennan Lynch, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Jadyn Mortenson, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Aleyna Nichols, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Jada Olson, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Emma Pratt, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Emma Runestad, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Hunter Sherry, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Sean Tanke, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Casey Wilmes, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Stephanie Wilson, Liberal Arts, Boone

—Brooke Young, Liberal Arts, Boone