History Nebraska’s mission is to collect, preserve, and share Nebraska’s rich history with all people.

Everyday Nebraskans that make it their personal mission to do the same.

The organization recently honored several state residents, including Karen Windhusen of Syracuse, with History Nebraska Awards.

Windhusen received the History Nebraska Advocacy Award, which is given annually to recognize outstanding contributions or assistance to History Nebraska by an individual or organization through volunteerism, advocacy, or donation.

She has served as a volunteer for History Nebraska for 11 years.

As a curiosity guide at the Nebraska History Museum, she has been a catalyst for developing new tours that promote curiosity through learning.

As a former secondary school teacher, she easily connects with children of all ages from across the state and encourages every student to use critical thinking to understand the subject matter.

Her open-mindedness and optimism in the face of daily challenges have made her a model for other curiosity guides.

Also honored were Vickie DeJong, Pierce, Champion of History Award;

Robert Kerr, Hastings High School, Excellence in Teaching;

Coheh-Esrey Development Group, Nebraska State Historic Preservation Award;

Scott Darling, Katie Darling, Candice Gardea, Nebraska State Historic Preservation Award;

Ashley Howard, New Orleans, La., James L. Sellers Memorial Award; and

Terry Steinacher, Crawford, Asa T. Hill Memorial Award.