After about three years operating in downtown Burlington, Tastefully Yours Bistro & Catering Co. will close at the end of next month.

Tastefully Yours, a restaurant operated by Hope Haven that employs 16 of the agency’s clients, is known for its desserts and signature grilled cheese sandwiches. The restaurant first opened in the Burlington Public Library three years ago but moved to its current location at 218 Jefferson St. about two years ago.

As is the case with Hopefully Yours, a resale shop operated by Hope Haven at 617 Jefferson St., profits from Tastefully Yours are meant to subsidize other services Hope Haven offers. Since Iowa changed to managed care organizations, organizations like Hope Haven, a nonprofit, have seen extensive Medicaid cuts and increased costs, making the profits from endeavors such as Hopefully Yours and Tastefully Yours all the more a necessity.

The problem with the restaurant, however, is that there hasn’t been much profit lately, ultimately leading to the decision to discontinue its operations on or near April 30.

“It’s a situation where we lose money and don't see a path that's going to get us to do better than break even that would be any short-term path,” said Hope Haven Director Bob Bartles. “Like any other business, it needs to do better than break even.”

Business at Tastefully Yours has ebbed and flowed over the past three years, but it recently has drawn in fewer customers. The slowed business is believed to be the result of lack of available parking spaces, many of which remain blocked off following the fire that destroyed the Tama Complex in August, as well as this winter's frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall.

“It has affected business unquestionably,” Bartles said. By exactly how much is unclear.

Bartles said the possibility of shuttering Tastefully Yours’ doors first came up about a year ago, but a decision was made to give it more time. Bartles and others at Hope Haven began looking at its closure again more seriously about six months ago, and ultimately made the decision to close it earlier this month, though its catering services may still be preserved.

"This does create work, good work, and we have a good product, and we have customers who like us and are loyal. However, it isn't breaking even, and our ability to subsidize is diminished because the state keeps cutting rates. Needs don't change, but reimbursement does," Bartles said.

Hope Haven clients employed by Tastefully Yours do everything from bus tables to prepare food. Bartles said he is confident those workers will be able to be placed elsewhere for employment as many employers in the community are looking for good workers, though he said it is regrettable those workers' lives will be disrupted by the closure.

Other services Hope Haven provides could be affected by rate changes if a proposed plan passes the Legislature. What currently has been proposed amounts to about $250,000 in overall cuts for Hope Haven, which is an about $14 million organization.

Bartles said if those changes are approved this legislative session, he and others at Hope Haven will look at other high-cost, low-revenue services to change, with the goal being to cause the least harm to the people it serves.