The Hamburg Food Pantry, located at 1008 Main Street, will have a distribution on Thursday, March 14, and again on Thursday, March 28.

Residents in need from the 51640 zip code are eligible to access the food pantry.

First time clients should bring a receipt or a bill which indicates their residency and will sign paperwork indicating they have a need to access the pantry.

Residents who would like to assist the food pantry with donations can do so by contacting any of the Hamburg church pastors.

High demand items that would make great donations include breakfast cereals. Toilet paper and personal care items make great donations as well.

Personal care items could include toothpaste, body wash, shampoo, laundry soap and more.

The food distributions happen on the Thursday following the second and fourth Mondays of each month but those dates can be affected by holidays.