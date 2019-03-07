The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to have The Rastrelli Cello Quartet present “From Brahms to Beatles.”

A singularly unique ensemble, The Rastrelli Cello Quartet has been thrilling audiences with their renderings of non-traditional programming since 2002. They will perform in concert on Sunday, March 31st at 4 p.m.

Join them after the performance at a special Reception across the street at the historic Muir House featuring Russian hors d’oeuvres and libations for a donation of $20 per person. We give special thanks to Jane Rohman for helping to sponsor these concerts.

“These four players showed some of the best qualities of the venerated Russian cello tradition, namely lustrous tone combined with soulful expression” Kira Kraftzoff - founder and artistic director, Kirill Timofeev, Misha Degtjareff and Sergio Drabkin formed the ensemble with a mission to perform music “between the genres,” and their widely varied programs mix comfortably works by Bach, Saint-Saens and Tchaikovsky with that of George Gershwin, Dave Brubeck and Leroy Anderson. The name of the Quartet is taken from the eighteenth-century architect Bartholomew Rastrelli, who designed the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, the home city of three of the four Quartet members.

The Rastrelli have performed in many of Europe’s great concert halls, including the Gasteig in Munich, Berlin Philharmony, Konzerthaus Vienna, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, St. Petersburg’s Philharmonic Hall, Bulgaria Hall Sofia, the Liederhalle Stuttgart, Leiszhall Hamburg und Mariinsky Theater St. Petersburg. In addition to concert tours in Europe, the USA and Russia, the Rastrelli performs at such summer music festivals as the Beethoven Festival Bonn, Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, Darmstadter Festspiele, Branderburgische Sommerkonzerte, Oberstdorfer Musiksommer, Hohenlohe Kultursommer, Rheingau Musikfestival, Ohridsko Leto (Macedonia) and the Meadowlark Music Festival USA, cooperated with Giora Feidman, David Geringas, King Singers and Gilles Apap.

Broadcasted by: NBC, SWR, BR, HR, ABC, Chicago Classic FM and many others. The Rastrelli Quartet currently has seven recordings (Rastrelli, Volumes 1-6 and “Cello Effect”) on the Solo Musica, TonArt, Manchester and Genuin labels. In 2009, the Rastrelli Quartet’s CD “Cello in Classic” was nominated for a Russian Grammy and was given a second prize award.

Tickets are $25 ($16 for students). Season Passes are available to all nine shows for only $180 (a 20 percent savings over individual ticket prices). To purchase tickets online go to www.brownvilleconcertseries.com or Facebook or call 402-825-3331. The Nebraska Arts Council (www.nebraskaartscouncil.org), a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.