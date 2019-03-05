WEST BURLINGTON — For the third year in a row, Southeastern Community College's Choosing Healthy Alternatives to Delinquency program has been awarded a $500 Iowa State Education Association grant.

CHAD is a collaboration between SCC, Juvenile Court Services and Burlington and West Burlington middle schools.

Criminal Justice program coordinator Cindy Shireman organized the program, which relies on grants and donations, with her students.

“The boys work hard,” she said. “It’s rewarding to see them develop strengths as time goes on. We really appreciate this grant to help them continue the journey down better roads.”

The program assists and mentors young men between the ages of 10 and 14 to make responsible decisions, learn impulse control, respect authority and discover alternative ways to manage anger and develop healthy alternatives to delinquency.

The program offers opportunities for the youths to participate in community service projects to develop a strong work ethic and take pride in their achievements.