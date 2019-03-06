The Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Center, 100 Valmont Dr., will host "The Triumphant Return of the White Pirogue II," from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

The Triumphant Return of the White Pirogue II was an historical reenactment that took place the first week of October 2018. A crew of reenactors and programmers took a replica Lewis and Clark era boat on the Missouri River and stopped at several spots on the journey to give historical presentations.

Come and listen to crew members of this expedition discuss their experiences on the river and presenting programs to over 1,000 people along the way.