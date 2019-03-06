The Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Visitor Center, 100 Valmont Dr., will host its annual Native American Artifact Show on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show features public and private collections of Native American artifacts, showcasing some of the finest examples of spear points, arrowheads, tools, and pottery in the Midwest.

There will also be hands-on children’s activities and a special presentation at 1 p.m. by Nolan Johnson, "Nebraska Archaeology: 10,000 BCE to circa 1899 CE," sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

The event is free and open to the public.