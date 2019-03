The Rowley Masonic Community held a Valentine Day Prom on Feb. 14.

The Rowley residents enjoyed music by Maurice Jules. The event featured dancing, singing and eating lots of treats dipped in the chocolate fountain.

Tom Hicklin was crowned king, while Charlotte Wicks was crowned queen during the Valentine Day Prom.

Maurice Jules will be back with another music program at 2 p.m. on April 17. The public is invited to enjoy the April program.