Block Fest

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Crossroads Church.

Block Fest is a free, hands-on learning and building event for families. This event is for parents and children ages 8 months to 8 years. We have five different block play stations for families to enjoy together. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No shoes or bare feet. Space is limited. To register, contact Jean Yanders at 515-975-2256 or Penny Estrada at 515-808-0503.

Voas Stewardship Day

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Voas Nature Area.

Dallas County Conservation Board holds stewardship days throughout the year. One focus for the last few seasons has been clearing oak savanna habitat that has been overgrown at Voas Nature Area, and this stewardship day will expand this work clearing the understory at this site. We will be using handsaws and loppers to clear honeysuckle, dogwood, and small trees. Weather dependant. Registration is required for this free program.

Introduction to Star Gazing - Winter Constellations

7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Kuehn Conservation Area.

Join the Dallas County Conservation Board on a stargazing program on March 5. We will teach you how to build and read a star chart, measure distances in the sky and how to find and identify the major constellations in the winter sky before going outside to read a few star stories. This program is dependent on clear skies. If cloudy, we will reschedule. Registration is required for this program. Call 515-465-3577.

Friends of the Library March Trivia Fundraiser

6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at La Poste.

Everyone is invited to join us for March Trivia! Register as an individual - or as a team of up to eight members - at the Perry Public Library (in advance) or at La Poste (the night of the event.) Registration is $10 per person. Tables are limited, so don’t wait! Gather your friends, wear your favorite team colors and enjoy some competitive fun. Register by March 4 and pick a category! All proceeds benefit the library. For more information or to register, call the library, 515-465-3569.

International Women’s Day

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at La Poste.

The community is invited to the International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 9. The event is free and drinks and desserts will be served. Around seven speakers will share their stories during the event and door prizes will be given away.