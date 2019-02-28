COLUMBUS JUNCTION —City officials will need to rework Columbus Junction's proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget after a motion to approve the published budget failed to gain a second at Wednesday regular City Council meeting.

Complaints over the proposal’s nearly $1.06 tax levy increase surfaced during a public hearing held before the council’s regular meeting. Council member Phil Kaalberg acknowledged he had received some negative feedback on the spending plan.

“I had some people get a hold of me and they are not happy with it,” he reported to the rest of the council.

City clerk Julie Heindel pointed to a drop in the city’s valuation as one of the reasons for the needed tax levy boost, which would raise the levy from the current $12.94 to just a shade over $13.99 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

“Our valuations have gone down this year, so we are getting less than we did,” she told the council.

Heindel also reported the budget included a 2 percent salary increase for city staff.

Meanwhile, area residents and business owners in the audience also commented on the budget.

School board member Wayne Finke said the city’s increase was counterproductive to its plans to draw more residents into the community.

“As a city we should be attracting people. It’s almost like you are running them out,” he said, pointing out the school board had dropped its tax levy annually for the last four years.

He also said the New Heritage Village Subdivision was still not growing, despite a recent decision by the school board to approve a tax increment financing (TIF) district extension requested by the city.

Bob Utter, an area resident who operates a business in the community, agreed the budget seemed high, but said he needed to see more numbers.

“Do the math for me so I can understand it,” he said, asking what the tax levy increase would do to a property that was originally valued at $1 million.

“It should be a percentage and if I knew what that number was I’d have a better feeling of what I thought about (the proposed increase),” he said.

“I don’t know what that number is,” council member Hal Prior, a member of the council’s finance committee, who was also serving as mayor pro-tem for the meeting, said.

Council member Frank Best, who worked with Heindel and Prior to develop the budget, said just recognizing the city’s total valuation had dropped was the key.

“No matter what the number is, if the valuation is down, we’re obviously not getting the same percentage of tax (revenue),” he said.

Eventually Best moved to approve the published budget, but his motion failed to gain a second. Heindel said the budget committee would meet to review the proposal and look at possible cuts.

She said if the published budget is reduced, there would not have to be a second publication. However, the budget must be certified to the state by March 15. The council agreed to consider a new spending plan at its March 13 meeting.

In other action, the council:

• Approved a new recycling contract with Adams Sanitary Disposal, Morning Sun. Kirt and Tammy Adams reported they had recently purchased Hewitt Sanitary Disposal;

• Approved the first readings of several ordinances and amendments, covering snow removal, snow emergency policy, dumping of snow, parking violation fines and identification of a truck route through the city;

• Tabled action on a trail grant to gather more information.