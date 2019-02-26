Boone Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 2: 1521 The Boone County Sheriffs office received a complaint of burglary and theft in the 6100 block of W Lincoln Way, Ames. An investigation was initiated. Ultimately a search warrant was obtained for a vehicle and residence in Ames. This case remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

Feb. 2: 1759 Deputy Benjamin responded to the area of L Ave and Hwy 30 for a vehicle that struck a deer. Property damage was reported.

Feb. 5: 1038 Tyler Reiter 19, of Fort Dodge, was arrested at the Boone County Courthouse on a Webster County Warrant for Violation of a Pretrial Release.

Feb. 6: 741 Deputy Dierking responded to a two vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Nature Rd and 22nd St in Boone.

Feb. 6: 752 Deputies responded to the area of 190th St and X Ave for a two vehicle accident. Property damage and injuries were reported.

Feb. 6: 1113 Deputy Dierking responded to the area of R Ave and Hwy 30 for a vehicle that went into the ditch. Property damage was reported.

Feb. 7: 919 Deputy Gustafson responded to a single vehicle accident in the area of Hwy 30 and Hwy 17

Feb. 7: 915-1030 Deputy Godzicki responded to several vehicles in the ditch on Hwy 30 in the Ericson Curves.

Feb. 7: 1032 Deputy Gustafson responded to the area of Hwy 169 and 330 St for a two vehicle property damage accident.

Feb. 7: 1300 Deputy Dierking responded to the area of Leaf Rd and E 26 for a single vehicle accident.

Feb. 8: 1251 Deputy Pontius responded to the 1200 block of W Ave for a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle. This case remains under investigation.

Feb. 9: 358 Deputy Spencer responded to the area of U Ave and Hwy 30 for a single vehicle accident. Property damage was reported.

Feb. 10: 1840 Deputy Benjamin responded to Hwy 30 near R Ave for a vehicle that struck a deer. Injuries and property damage was reported.

Feb. 11: 1354 Elizabeth Paterson 23, of Fort Dodge, turned herself in on a Boone County Warrant for Probation Revocation.

Feb. 12: 1039 Deputy Ruter responded to the area of 320th and K Ave for a single vehicle accident.

Feb. 12: 1500-2130 Deputies responded to 13 vehicles in a ditch throughout Boone County

Feb. 12: 2056 Deputies responded to the area of 190th and T Ave for a two vehicle accident at 190th and T Ave. Property damage and injuries were reported. Boone County Hospital and Boone Fire also responded to the scene.

Feb. 13: 0600 Trayshawn Brown 21, of Woodward, turned himself into Boone County Sheriffs Office on a Mahaska County Warrant for Probation Violation.

Feb. 13: 750 Deputy Ruter responded to the Industrial Park Rd for a vehicle in the ditch. Brandy Stuart 36, of Boone, was cited for Driving While Suspended.

Feb. 14: 655 Deputy Ruter responded to Hwy 17 north of Hwy 30 for a two vehicle accident. Minor damage was reported.

Feb. 14: 1418 Deputy Ruter responded to Hwy 30 W of Ogden for a jackknifed semi that was blocking the road. Hwy 30 was closed or a short period while the vehicle was cleared.

Feb. 15: 1209 Deputy Quinn responded to the area of L Ave and 170th St (E26) for a two vehicle accident. Injuries and property damage were reported.

Feb. 16: 1013 Deputy Gustafson responded to the 5910 Lincoln Way for a report of a vehicle burglary. This case remains under investigation.

Feb. 16: 1413 Deputy Gustafson responded to 195th and Y Ave for a two vehicle accident. Property damage was reported.

Feb. 17: 2058 Deputy Benjamin responded to a vehicle that struck a deer in the 1400 block of Quill Ave.

]Feb. 18: 1406 Deputy Gustafson responded to a complaint of vehicle theft near Hwy 17 and 190th St. This case remains under investigation.

Boone Police Department

Feb. 1: 0830 Boone Police investigated a report of an IRS money scam in the 900 block of West 1st Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 1: 1555 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 1500 block of South East Marshall Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 1: 1911 Boone Police investigated a report of a Burglary in the 300 block of 2nd Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 2: 0920 Boone Police investigated a suspected intoxicated driver in the 700 block of Greene Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 2: 1855 Boone Police investigated a report of Harassment in the 1400 block of 22nd Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 3: 0646 Boone Police investigated a report of Harassment and Trespass in the 1400 block of Greene Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 4: 1000 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft in the 1100 block of 8th Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 6: 1016 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 600 block of 17th Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 6: 1840 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 200 block of South Main Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 11: 1656 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft from the 1200 block of South Linn Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 15: 1240 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 1700 block of 12th Street. The investigation continues.

Feb. 18: 0927 Boone Police investigated a report of Fraudulent Practices in the 1700 block of Mamie Eisenhower Avenue. The investigation continues.

An arrest without disposition is not an indication of guilt.