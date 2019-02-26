Darold A. Grundman, 91 of Syracuse, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. He was born to Henry W. & Lillie C. (Specht) Grundman on the family farm near Syracuse.

Darold married Rosalyn J. Rowe on June 4, 1950, at the United Methodist Church in Cook.

Darold worked as a cattle feeder and farmer. He was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Cook.

He is survived by his wife: Rosalyn Grundman; children: Larry (Cheryl) Grundman, Connie (Doug) Kershner, Leslie (Fran) Grundman; grandchildren: Christine (Jon) Trombino, Shawn Grundman, Rebecca Grundman, Chad (Valerie) Kershner, Nathan Kershner, Karys Grundman, Celia Grundman; great grandchildren: Mallory Grundman, Keigan and Jaisa Kershner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Patricia Grundman, brother: Donald Grundman and sister: Helen Rowe.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Cook. Burial will follow at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com