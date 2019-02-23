The 7-mile stretch of gravel road leading to Croton is narrow, has steep hills, narrow bends and drainage issues that make it difficult to drive.

DONNELLSON — Dozens of concerned residents filled the seats set out for them Friday night at Central Lee High School to question why improvements haven't been made to 255th Street.

The portion of road in question is a 7-mile stretch of gravel leading to Croton, west of Donnellson. Between the loose gravel, narrow bends, dust, drainage issues and steep hills, Lee County residents who live on and around the road came prepared to let county officials know their grievances.

Heather Fuger, elementary school principal at Central Lee and an organizer of the meeting, suggested the county consider using sap or sealcoat on the gravel to improve its traction if paving was financially unfeasible.

Gary Folluo, chairman of the Lee County Board of Supervisors, admitted since he was elected in 2008 no alternatives to pavement have seriously been discussed.

"Maybe that's a discussion we need to have," said Folluo, to about 40 people gathered at the school library.

Lee County Engineer Ben Hull began the meeting by breaking down some of the financial constraints the county faces when deciding whether to pave a gravel road like 255th Street.

Hull said to properly maintain the roughly 174 miles of paved roads in Lee County would cost about $3 million annually, yet the annual average of state and federal grants received over the last 10 years has amounted to about $1.5 million.

“I estimate we’re falling behind on maintaining the existing paved roads by $1.5 million per year,” said Hull, at a recent supervisors meeting, noting it cost about $1.5 million to pave one mile of new road.

In addition to the paved roads, the county also is responsible for maintaining 521 miles of gravel.

"One of my biggest fears, and what I consider to be the challenge of our department, is to not be having a meeting similar to this one in five or 10 years talking about which bridges we're going to close, or which paved roads that we'll be turning back to gravel," Hull said.

Many of those who addressed the local officials — in addition to state Reps. Jeff Kurtz of Fort Madison and Joe Mitchell of Wayland, who also attended — felt they had waited decades to see action on a long-neglected road.

Doug Vogel, who lives on 255th Street, called the road "a death trap."

"I understand we don't have the money, but I'm concerned about safety," said Vogel. "And I'm so glad that my kids are gone and out of here."

"This road is a major safety hazard," said Kelly Bergman of Argyle, who grew up off of 255th Street. "You guys got to look for a solution to fix the quality and safety of the road. I think that's why we're here."