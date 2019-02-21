Nevada Rotary

President Sara Clausen called the Nevada Rotary meeting to order at Indian Creek Country Club on Feb. 13, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Reports were given by Lynn Scarlett from the Chamber regarding the following events: the Nevada High School will be holding their annual Day of Service on April 19 and businesses or organizations that need held with cleaning or organizing can call Elizabeth Gindt, applications for the 2019 ABWA Chapter Scholarship are due by Feb. 28 and copies are available at the Chamber office, the first Story County Fair Sweethearts’ Gala will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Story County Community Building from 5 to 11 p.m., the Nevada Historical Society will be holding their Annual Murder Mystery Dinner on Feb. 23 and March 2, The Talent Factory will hold their Regulars Celebration of Love on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. and the Nevada Public Library will host Adulting 101: Essential Everyday Skills will be held at the Nevada Library on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. City Administrator Matt Mardesen gave a city of Nevada report: the 2019-2020 budget is complete, with the same levy rate as the past five years, and reported on big paving projects in Nevada this spring. Kelby Rewerts gave a Junior Rotarian report – the girls’ basketball season has ended and the boys’ basketball team will play their first District game on Monday night. Mark Cahill gave a markets’ report. Chris Waddell offered a prayer. There were no guests at today’s meeting.

Sara Clausen introduced today’s program: Erin Wimmer with the YSS Mentoring Program. Erin reported the YSS Mentoring Program is in both Story and Boone counties in eight school districts. There are currently 225 students matched to mentors, with about 100 more on the waiting list. Nevada Schools has two kindergarten-third grade children on the Central Elementary waiting list. The mentors would meet with the children between 11 a.m. and noon, once per week. She added that Collins-Maxwell needs middle school mentors – they have two on the waiting list, with a possibility of another six-eight children. She had copies of the application that needs to be completed. Sara Clausen announced that she had been a mentor for three years and really enjoyed the experience.

The meeting adjourned at 1 p.m.

Nevada Lions

The Nevada Lions’ meeting was called to order at Windsor Manor on Feb. 13 by president Susan Radke. After dinner, tailtwister Steve Jordening, with the accompaniment of Marilyn Argotsinger on the piano, led us in a few songs and then proceeded to take a few quarters from us with some difficult questions.

After the 50-50 drawing, he turned the meeting over to Lion Loren, who introduced the Nevada High School Robotics club. They had a very interesting program, telling about their work with robots and what it takes to build a robot and most importantly, to have it do what they want it to do. It turns out that it is a very time-consuming project and an expensive program; they are expected to raise their own money for it and they are very thankful for the many local sponsors they have. They demonstrated their robot and it showed off what it could be programmed to do. We were amazed at the expertise that each one of these young people had in building and operating a robot. They will be going to contests this spring and hope to win their way to the National Contest this year. We thanked them for taking the time to show us what they have been doing and left us shaking our heads at how advanced the youth of today is.

After our regular meeting, we held our board meeting. Our next meeting will be on Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m., at Windsor Manor and we invite you to be our guest.