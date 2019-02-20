A day after an unanticipated lockdown due to a gun scare, Burlington High School was locked down again briefly Tuesday, along with both Burlington middle schools, for a planned K9 search.

Monday's incident turned out to involve a student returning a borrowed paintball gun.

Cory Johnson, the curriculum director for the Burlington School District, said the timing of the two lockdowns was unfortunate, but like the previous day's, the outcome was just as benign as no contraband was found in lockers, public areas or parking lots of BHS or Aldo Leopold and Edward Stone middle schools.

"Part of the reason we do this on a regular basis is to maintain a safe and drug-free environment for our students and staff," Johnson said.

In all, six dogs from the Burlington Police Department, Louisa County Sheriff's office, Iowa State Penitentiary, Anamosa State Penitentiary and Newton Correctional Facility were led through the school buildings while students and staff were sequestered in classrooms and offices. The dogs are not allowed to sniff people in the school setting, Johnson said. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the Fourth Amendment of the Bill of Rights prohibits searches without probable cause.

Johnson said the lockdown at BHS was about 45 minutes, while Aldo Leopold and Edward Stone each were locked down for less than half an hour.