Fort Madison will move forward to relocate the Amtrak station downtown to the Old Santa Fe Depot in Riverview Park.

FORT MADISON — The Fort Madison City Council voted to move forward Tuesday night with a budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2020 that includes funding to relocate the Amtrak station downtown.

Since the Feb. 5 meeting when council voted to scrap the $1.4 million project due to concerns about the city budget's overall health, Mayor Brad Randolph has taken the lead to find funding elsewhere.

Randolph said he was all but certain the Iowa Department of Transportation would come through with a $400,000 grant to revive the project, which aims to relocate the Amtrak station from its current home on 20th Street to the Old Santa Fe Depot in Riverview Park in downtown Fort Madison.

Relocating the train station downtown has been an ongoing project in Fort Madison since the late mayor Steve Ireland made it a priority of his administration to move the depot above the floodplain in 2011 and work toward moving Amtrak there. The early 20th-century depot has been home to the North Lee County Historical Society since 1972.

"We think it's a sure deal, and they (IDOT) seem to think so also," said city manager David Varley.

The bulk of the project entails building a platform outside the depot to meet Amtrak's specifications. Fort Madison is a stop on the Southwest Chief route, running daily from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Originally on the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting were three contracts for the city to sign in order to proceed with the move. The agenda item was removed by Randolph at the beginning of the meeting, however, upon receiving word Amtrak would provide the city additional money for operations of the depot that wasn't a part of the proposed contracts.

Amtrak agreed to cover the cost of housekeeping services for 10 years, services it currently covers at the 20th Street location. The city still would be responsible for capital improvements, outside maintenance and snow removal as part of its built-in costs.

"That effectively saves us a large portion of money going forward on the caretaking side," said Randolph. "In addition to the possibility of the Iowa Department of Transportation providing $400,000, we now have an addition to that, a monthly and yearly savings for caretaking on the inside of the facility."

The contracts will be revisited once the language is changed to reflect Amtrak's latest contribution.

The lone dissent on the FY 2020 budget, beginning July 1, was councilman Matt Mohrfeld. A public hearing on the budget was set for 5:30 p.m. March 5 at City Hall.

"This is a victory for the community," said councilman Chris Greenwald, elected in 2005.

Councilman Chad Cangas applauded those who put extra effort into saving the embattled project.

"I'm really impressed with the effort that everybody made to get this done so that we could potentially move forward with the depot," said Cangas. "And I'd also like to express my appreciation that Amtrak has stepped up and shared some of that responsibility. That was my main concern."

Bob Morawitz, elected in 2017, ultimately voted for the budget but expressed concern about the "unknowns" remaining with the depot project.

"We have big questions on the depot about what that's actually going to cost us, and I'm not comfortable with that," he said.