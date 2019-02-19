The Burlington City Council is expected to set dates for 3 public hearings tonight.

The Public hearings to be set are for the Locust Sewer Separation project, as well the FY 2020 budget and refunding one of the city’s loans.

A second reading of changes to the tree ordinances will also takes place at the city council meeting. The proposed changes would put the Burlington ordinances in line with the American National Standards Institute's guidelines.

The council also will award a contract for the 2019 DeEdwin and Gladys White Park renovations. That contract is expected to go to the low bidder, Four Seasons Excavating.

Mayor Shane McCampbell will give out 3 Mayor’s Awards.

The Burlington City Council meets today at 5:30 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall.

The Meeting is open to the public.