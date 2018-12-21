The Hamburg Fire Department will get its Christmas wish—in about a year.

Dan Sturm of the Fire Department was on the agenda of the regular meeting of the Hamburg City Council on Monday, Dec. 10 and spoke about the department’s desire and efforts to purchase a new fire truck.

Sturm said the discussion about a new truck has been going on for the last year and that bids had been narrowed down to one.

The plan would be to finance the purchase of the new truck through a combination of grant funds and a financing agreement through the United States Department of Agriculture that would spread out the cost of over a 10 year period.

Confidence is high that the department would be in good position with its grant money and its budget process to pay for the truck.

All that’s left to do is get the order in for the truck. That’s where the year wait comes into play.

Sturm said the build for the truck will take about a year from the time of order.

That may seem to be a bit of bad news, but, over the long run, it isn’t.

Sturm spoke about the diligence that the department exercised in getting the right truck. This one will have a chase designed for its use instead of having one modified for use as a fire truck.

And, with a smart purchase, the department will be confident in having a reliable fire fighting vehicle for a period as long as 20 years.

While sharing the exciting news related to the truck, Sturm also had encouraging news for the council with regard to the volunteer numbers for the department.

Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain said she was excited to hear that the department was picking up numbers.

Sturm said the roster is closing in on being a full 28 person set up and, if the volunteer interest continues to high, Hamburg would have the option of taking the roster as high as 35.

In other news from Hamburg:



Alan Dovel gave an update on efforts to replace the media at the water plant. The media, which filters the water at the plant, has not been replaced for some 30 years, so the operation is definitely needed.

Dovel said the worst-case scenario cost estimate would have media replacement labor and parts at $28K. Dovel also said that he believes some of the cost of labor, which accounts for all but $7,500, could be reduced by as much as $6,000 to $9,000.



A motion was made on passing a landfill ordinance but that motion died on the table without a second.

The ordinance is one that the board of the Fremont County Landfill had suggested that the communities of Fremont County pass.

The ordinance dictates where those communities would take their refuse.

The landfill is currently in the process of implementing an expansion as space is running out.

It was also noted that the landfill board had passed a provision to allow for an independent evaluation to make sure expansion was the proper decision.

Members of the Hamburg council expressed confusion as to why the board would pass provisions to expand the facility and to study its future at the same time.