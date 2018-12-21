While the discussion of a potential move to bring back the high school at Hamburg did not include all of the details, members of the Hamburg School Board got a definite idea of what a plan for said high school might look like during their regular meeting on Dec. 10.

To be clear, the whole idea and operation of bringing back the high school is in exploration stages, not planning stages.

Hamburg Superintendent Mike Wells brought a document to the board’s attention to fulfill their request to be better informed about all of the options that the district would have so it could better consider a long term plan.

In addition to reviewing Dr. Wells information, the board also reviewed a parent survey which collected the opinions of the parents of students in the school now.

Before a move was made or a vote approved to move foward with a high school, other input would be sought from the public and other sources.

The discussion at the regular board meeting continued a process that has the potential to lead to a high school decision.

Dr. Wells information considered the staffing and curriculum requirements that would need to be met if the high school were to return.

It included potential plans to overcome challenges through the reconfiguration of staff and assets and the hiring of new employees if needed.

The board heard about the library program, administrative personnel, the school nurse, the school counseling program, the English/language arts program, social studies, math, science, physical education, fine arts, foreign language, health and vocational education.

Dr. Wells report concluded that the school could theoretically handle all the costs associated with the move and remain strong in growing cash reserves.

One of the biggest positives of bringing back the high school was identified in the document as being the ability to have a voice and a control over educational direction at the school.

Road blocks to the high school plans could include the idea of having to re-think what a high school is, at least in the short term, as the Hamburg High School might have trouble fielding athletic teams due to lower numbers.

The farm school and the maker space programs at Hamburg also create opportunities unique to the school district, which could offset the sports difficulty.

Also for consideration would be the fact that Iowa Department of Education might not approve of Hamburg’s plan to bring back a high school and Dr. Wells said they might not cooperate with Hamburg if special provisions are needed to make the school work.



At the same time, board members discussed the idea that, without a high school, other parts of the existing school might be jeopardized.

If parents decided to take students out of Hamburg and place them in Sidney since those students will end up there in high school, the numbers loss could lead to the closure of the middle school at Hamburg and possibly the entire operation.

The plan to bring back the school, as workable as it may seem, would still require a lot of elbow grease. And those efforts need community buy in to be successful.

Dave Mincer of the Hamburg Board said it was the public support element that he needed to hear more about before he would be comfortable making a decision.

Speaking of public sentiment, the board received a report regarding the parent surveys.

As the time the report was prepared, 98 parent surveys had been received.

Those surveys offered patrons a chance to agree, disagree or register ‘no opinion’ votes on statements regarding discipline, technology, classroom climate and curriculum, school employees, safety, nutrition, communication, home/life and school community.

Patrons were also given the chance to share feedback with statements of their own regarding the potential return of the high school, the best things about the school, the things that patrons wished the school would stop doing, and other suggestions.

As it pertains to the return of the school, most of the comments on the school provided report indicated that they would indeed keep thier kids in or send their kids to the Hamburg High School.

A few indicated that they were either unsure about what their plans would be or that they would choose not to send their kids to the Hamburg High School.