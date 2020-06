This week’s artifact has a white center, bordered by badly faded red satin, with gold fringe and a blue star in the center. Near the top there is some mostly illegible writing, the words World War II and the years 1944 – 1945 – 1946.

Blue star flags got their start in 1917, during WWI. The flag was designed and patented by Army Captain Robert L. Quiesser, of the 5th Ohio Infantry. Capt. Quisser had two so