Kenneth and Doris Ann Rechkemmer will celebrate their 65th anniversary June 10.

They were married in the Kingston Methodist Church.

They have two children, Janice (Wesley) Burch of Wever, and Kevin (Jane) Rechkemmer of West Burlington. They also have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 1278 Hiller Lane, Burlington, Iowa 52601.