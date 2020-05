Larry and Janet Johnson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Larry Johnson and Janet Ferguson were married June 4, 1960, at LaHarpe, Illinois, Christian Church.

They are the parents of Brad (Tammy) Johnson of LaHarpe and the late Bill Johnson. They have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 2276 E. County Road 2500, LaHarpe, IL 61450.