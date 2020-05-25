Burlington watched and waited that summer of 1860 as the nation moved toward Civil War, and in its streets factions formed, pitting neighbor against neighbor.

It was a time of easy violence as Republican “Wide Awakers” brawled with Democrat “Fire Eaters” and moderates were attacked by both extremes. Fists, clubs and fiery rhetoric ruled the day.

City mayor Thomas French drew up a list of residents he deemed disloyal to the federal cause, and the sainted congregational pastor William Salter and other clergymen withdrew Christian fellowship from those championing Southern rights.

Burlington had a large segment of its population with roots in Kentucky and Virginia, and its merchants depended upon southern markets. It is believed fully one-third of the community held strong Southern sympathies and were not bashful about forcefully expressing them.

When Fort Sumter fell and Lincoln issued his “call to the Colors,” Burlington, unlike many Iowa communities, did not universally flock to the standard. It was a divided community and remained that way through much of the upcoming conflict.

There were some, however, who saw their duty clearly, and when the First Iowa Regiment was raised, 60 Burlington men and boys quickly responded, enlisting as Company E of that unit.

The men who made up Company E were members of a pre-war militia group called the “Zouaves.” They were closely aligned with the Republican Party and drew much of their membership from the town’s volunteer fire department.

Prior to the war, the Zouaves were known primarily for their flashy uniforms rather than their military prowess. Their outfits consisted of leather leggings, red flannel trousers, a light blue woolen shirt, and a dark blue vest that buttoned only at the collar and was festooned with bright brass buttons. This colorful outfit then was topped by a “jaunty” cap boasting a splash of gold braid.

Young Eugene Ware was a member of the Zouaves, and he later was to remember those pre-war years when the contingent was a regular participant in the torch-light political parades that traversed city streets.

He recalled the pride in his uniform, the great speeches and the admiring looks from young ladies. But, most of all, he remembered the grand fights the Zouaves often had with the Democrat marching society.

The Democrat marching order was “The Little Giants” and drew their name from the nickname for the party’s presidential candidate, Stephen Douglas. They also called themselves the “Douglas Clan” and adopted a “Scotch uniform.”

The pitched brawls between the colorfully clad Zouaves and the Little Giants at political parades and local tavern were one of the more interesting forms of political dialogue then taking place.

That relatively innocent brawling between political camps stopped when the first shots of the Civil War were fired and the conflict became more deadly. The Zouaves were among the first to volunteer, but Eugene Ware feared his tender age would prevent him from joining his comrades.

A few days before the Zouaves were to leave town and with his status in doubt, young Ware was sent by his commander to one of the town’s rougher pool halls to extract a member of his company known to frequent the establishment.

Ware entered the pool hall dressed in his uniform and immediately was accosted by a Kentuckian native with pronounced opinions concerning the Union cause in general and the fighting Zouaves in particular.

Ware quickly moved to resolve any questions on the latter issue by beaning the hapless Kentuckian with a pool cue. For this act of bravado, Ware was afforded the dubious honor of joining his company when it shipped out a few days later.

On the day of their departure, the grandly costumed Zouaves, led by a fife and drum playing “The Girl I Left Behind Me,” marched down Jefferson Street where the steamer “Kate Castle” waited at the levee.

A crowd lined the streets and there were cheers for the departing troops. But scattered among the cheers were the dissenting voices of Southern sympathizers.

“There were gangs of fellows who cried ‘rats’ and ‘abolitionists,’” Ware remembered, “and the company came near going to pieces with a desire to capture and punish someone. But the officers’ call of ‘steady, steady’ kept us in line.”

The welcome for the Zouaves at Keokuk was not much better because the Burlington troops were met at the waterfront by an unruly mob that “hooted and jeered at us. We were unarmed and there was no way of fighting back without appearing unsoldiery (sic),” Ware recorded.

At the Keokuk military camp, the Zouaves were forced to give up their fancy uniforms and were integrated into the mass of Iowa’s young men who were to form the First Iowa. The regiment saw considerable action in the west and when disbanded, young Ware joined another unit. He was to survive the war, but he never forgot the mixed sendoff the town gave him when he first marched off to war.