From a distance of 150 years, it is impossible to figure out why Charles Mason persisted. He was financially secure, blessed with family and friends and should have been content to live out his life as a gentleman farmer. But he insisted on dragging a kicking and complaining Burlington down the road of progress.

It was the 1870s, and Burlington had just experienced two destructive fires that gutted much of the downtown district. Both of these fires shared one thing in common, and that was there was no way to bring water to the blaze. The town could only watch as much of its commercial core went up in a cloud of smutty brown smoke.

It was high time, Mason reasoned, the community invest in a decent water system. After all, Burlington was the only major Iowa town that did not have a water distribution system, and any growth in the future would require the town provide this most basic of services.

Unfortunately, the town fathers did not see it that way. City Hall felt a water system was simply an eastern affectation — a wimpy sop for spendthrifts who didn’t give a dang about taxes.

Mason refused to back down. He enlisted the help of some merchants who were concerned about paying the exorbitant insurance fees to protect their buildings. And then there was the medical profession who kept raising alarms regarding the proliferation of contaminated wells and cisterns.

Still the town fathers refused. Part of their reluctance may have been caused by a deep suspicion of Mason and his Big City ways. He was a New Yorker; a graduate of West Point who in 1837 came to Burlington to practice law. He prospered, speculated heavily in land and became the first Chief Justice of Iowa.

Later, he was appointed Federal Commissioner of Patents and moved his family to Washington, D.C. It was an impressive resume, but Burlington didn’t see it that way.

The town did not take kindly to one of its own who succeeded too much — especially if that success entailed moving to the bright lights and flush toilets of the big city. Then there was his tepid endorsement of the Union cause during the Civil War and his decision to sit out the conflict on his Des Moines County farm.

The animosity of his neighbors bothered Mason little. But when he advanced the idea of a water company, he learned the town could nurse a long-running grudge.

It was 1870 when Mason made his first try to bring running water to the town. He offered to pony up $5,000, but the town refused to jump on the water wagon. The neigh-sayers said there were other solutions to the water problem. These included building a giant cistern on North Hill that would feed the town. Then there was the old argument that water wagons would serve the town just fine.

“Piffle,” cried Mason and his cohorts and he tried again. In 1872 at a heated city council meeting, name calling and accusations were rampant. The chairman of the council even stood up and declared he would not dignify the proposal with a council vote and stalked out of the room.

For the next two years, Mason and friends lobbied the community. Letters were sent, meetings held and arms twisted, and in 1874 the water franchise issue was placed before the voters and soundly defeated.

For three years, Mason licked his wounds while continuing to work on the proposal. A second stock company was formed and $300,000 in stock offered. Mason then stepped forward and pledged $128,000 of his own money to get the project rolling. A second vote was held, and this time the water proposal was accepted.

The town was required by the vote to issue bonds to cover their share of the project cost. But on the day the bonds were to be signed, Mayor Woodward decamped to East Burlington. From there, he refused to return and sign the necessary documents. He remained there until the courts forced his resignation and a new mayor was sworn in.

The new mayor also was reluctant to sign and said the system would have to be built first and pass stringent test criteria before he would obligate the city for its share of the costs.

Mason should have given up at that point. A prudent and less determined individual would have let the town get its water from suspect backyard wells until hell froze over or the entire mess burned down. But he refused to give up and pledged his entire fortune to build the system in the hopes that somewhere down the line, he would be repaid.

It was to be a gamble that paid off. The system was built, tested, and exceeded expectation. Very reluctantly, the city council signed the bonds and paid Mason the money he was owed. He may have made very little money on the multi-year project, but he had the satisfaction of finally having won.