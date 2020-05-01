For Sunday, May 3

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH A former physical complaint manifests itself again, mainly due to stress. You are so brave and you've kept it in for so long. But today, find time to take care of yourself. Good news comes your way, in financial form. Tonight: Take it easy.

This Week: Zero in on a new possibility Wednesday or Thursday.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Children are the happy focus of the day. After a few nights of restless sleep, brilliant ideas abound. Fresh personal starts are indicated. Expect to be doing a lot of brainstorming. A creative project will go very well. Tonight: Play more with the children.

This Week: You make a difference because of your abilities.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Today finds you redecorating your home. Moods are high, and in keeping with your already expansive way, rather overindulgent. There's nothing small or petty about the way you decorate, especially not now. You go all out. Tonight: Celebrate with a wonderful dinner.

This Week: Speak your mind and expect to get responses.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH You seem to be doing a lot of thinking, talking and local running around. Naturally analytical, you use this period profitably by reexamining plans or ideas and discarding whatever or whomever is no longer valuable. This is particularly advantageous for you writers. Tonight: Early sleep.

This Week: You might be more grounded than most people.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH You feel like buying, and could go a bit overboard. Luxury items have a very strong appeal. However, today's aspects are not good for large-scale spending, as you will most likely have to return what you purchase. Tonight: Distract yourself with a beloved movie.

This Week: Others will seek you out.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Your personal magnetism is high, and you attract the attention of a VIP. But be careful. You get in over your head, and conflict may accompany an immense sex appeal. Do not use others, nor let yourself be used. Tonight: The emphasis continues on you.

This Week: You decide to take on certain risks.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct.22) HHHH Take care of yourself mentally or physically since you could find yourself more rundown than usual. Sleep, meditate and think. You begin to find your thoughts deepened and intensified as you dig for answers with vigorous determination. Tonight: Avoid power struggles with others.

This Week: You bloom midweek. Cheer in summer with friends.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Communication and enthusiasm from others thrill you today. The focus is on friendship and group activities that you follow online. Accept the many invitations that come your way. You feel more popular than you have in some time. Tonight: Flaunt yourself, Scorpio-style.

This Week: Let others run the show.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Today emphasizes fun and good times, particularly with an elderly relative. Make sure you check in and see that everything is all right. Try not to let minor hassles at the workplace upset your equilibrium. Co-workers seem to be in an uproar. Tonight: Take off.

This Week: Work toward a goal you have envisioned.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH You seem to have a case of wanderlust today. As you cannot go on a real vacation, take a virtual one. The yearning will also be quenched by browsing through travel books or even just calling a long-distance pal. Tonight: Spend time with a child.

This Week: Focus on what you want.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Joint income improves today, although there may be a few disagreements with your partner along the way. Obtaining loans is favored, but some might feel unduly pressured to make a financial decision. You need to do your best balancing act. Tonight: Play nice.

This Week: Kick back and think of summer.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH A new friendship might be found with a fiery, communicative person. You are likely to share similar outlooks and will learn from each other. Watch out, however, for domestic or romantic discord at home. If attached, your mate is volatile. Tonight: Relax.

This Week: Relate on a one-on-one basis.