For Wednesday, April 29

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH Reflect and take time to rest, and all will be well. Real estate transactions can be confusing, so make sure to go over the fine print. The long-term picture might be brighter than it seems at first glance. Tonight: Do not push yourself too hard.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Study and communication bring valuable information your way. Be creative and adventurous in meeting transportation needs. You will solve problems well and be able to recognize the good in companions. Tonight: Charitable acts to worthwhile causes bring rewards.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Financial planning will be in your thoughts. Conversations revolve around work, spending power and earning potential. Take advantage of new options or follow through on a suggestion made by a loved one. Do not be overcome by impatience or anger. Tonight: Relax.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You are highly motivated and can accomplish a lot today. Use humor to cope with forceful people. Steady effort and patience eventually lead to success. Do not rely on quick solutions. Tonight: News might bring a different viewpoint to the fore.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Today brings a need for peace and privacy. You will suddenly enjoy being alone more than usual. A dream or meditation session helps you become your own best friend and to accept experiences from your past philosophically. Tonight: Early bedtime.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH Interest in old hobbies and group affiliations grows. A change of heart on many levels is in progress. The health and wealth of those you are closest to will improve. Friendships are entering a more nurturing phase for you. Tonight: Network and communicate online.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Your image and reputation take on new polish. There is a hint of myth and legend, a larger-than-life quality around you. Enjoy meetings, but keep a sense of balance and perspective. Do not neglect details. Do keep promises. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Magical workings for growth and personal expansion should culminate in great success. Make the most of the extra attention and faith that others have expressed in you. The positive and negative potentials or passions of every kind are evident today. Tonight: Journey in your mind.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Money may be tied up in investments or earmarked for bills. Good or bad, financial matters aren't quite as they seem. A friendly greeting from a loved one who has passed over greets you today. Tonight: Wonder on the marvelous.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan 19) HHHH Relationships are in a state of flux today. You will charm and attract others. Cultivate new social and business contacts. Be tolerant and patient with partners. It is especially important to listen to what children are saying right now. Tonight: A dinner with loved ones.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HH Today's moon impacts health conditions in the lives of those near you. Try to avoid contact with those who suffer from a contagious illness. If caring for those who are sick, take frequent breaks so the stress does not wear you down. Tonight: Early bedtime.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH A loved one treasures a treat or unusual gift you created. Artistic skills peak now. You will express yourself effectively. Today allows you to indulge this talent and to make plans for a future odyssey. Tonight: Postpone decisions about financial matters until next week.