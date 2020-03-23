This week’s artifact dates from between 1920 and 1930. It has a sleek, Art Deco styling that is very much in keeping with that era. The oscillating electric fan would have provided much needed relief during the dog days of an Iowa summer, when the humidity often matches the temperature outside.

The Fitzgerald Manufacturing Co. was founded in Torrington, Connecticut, in 1906 by Patrick J. Fitzgerald, an Irish emigrant. At first, Fitzgerald Manufacturing mostly made gaskets, asbestos rings, and car parts. However, in 1918, the company expanded into truck horns, heaters, fans (including the Star and Star-Rite lines), hair dryers, mixers, heating pads, irons, toasters, coffee pots, and other small appliances when they opened a factory in Winstead, Connecticut. On a side note, in 1927, Charles Lindbergh flew to Paris using Fitzgerald “never-leak” gaskets in his “Spirit of St. Louis” airplane.

The Star-Brite and Star-Rite fans were available in black, chrome and Nile green, all of which had a stainless-steel base. Most had brass or chrome blades, and usually a stylized blade guard. One characteristic of many (but not all) Fitzgerald fans is a stamped steel base with slits running vertically up the base toward the neck of the fan. It is thought that these slits were to allow for cooling the internal mechanisms, or possibly as relief of the metal during the stamping process. They were available in a 6”, 8” and a 12” size.

Unfortunately, there is not much information on the Fitzgerald Manufacturing Co. after 1935. Records show that in 1974, the Fitzgerald company effectively closed due to financial problems, and was sold in 1975.

Our records do not show who owned or donated the fan, unfortunately. The fan is not on display at this time. However, we do have several new and updated displays at the Heritage Museum!

