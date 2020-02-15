The Volunteer Center of Story County connects people of all ages with volunteer opportunities, promotes volunteering and recognizes volunteers. For additional information, a more complete list of volunteer opportunities, to volunteer, or to list volunteer needs visit www.vcstory.org, call (515) 268-5323, or email volunteer@vcstory.org or visit the office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 110 Crystal St., Ames, Iowa 50010.

Translator - Chinese to English

ISU Extension and Outreach - Story County

A Chinese speaking translator is needed to partner with our Family Nutrition Program Assistant when doing Nutrition lessons for Chinese speaking residents in Story County. The time commitment of this opportunity is seven weeks long. Meetings are once a week for approximately an hour and a half on Mondays, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Woodworker - Small Project

Ames History Museum

A person skilled with using a jigsaw is needed to cut wood into a particular shape. The pieces will be used for an activity this summer at our one-room schoolhouse museum, Hoggatt School. Pattern and wood are provided by the museum.

Camp Cooks

EveryStep Grief and Loss Services

Four to five energetic volunteers to help cook and bake meals for campers and volunteers at camp. Camp cooks will be provided all the food, ingredients, and utensils to cook up the delicious meals served. Different shifts are available throughout the weekend.

Heavy Lifting

Friendship Ark, Inc.

Move a few pieces of household furniture to different spots in one location.

Social Media & Website Updates

Good Neighbor Emergency Assistance Inc.

A tech-savvy person is needed to work the Director to create and facilitate an online presence and marketing plan. Duties include: scheduling social media posts through Instagram, Facebook and website; creating content with the purpose of education, advocacy, and fundraising; editing blog posts; keeping online calendar updated; and updating Google information.

West Information Desk

Mary Greeley Medical Center

Be the first person to greet patients and visitors to the medical center. Good customer service skills are required. Direct visitors to patient rooms and other areas, and answer a multitude of questions. A weekly shift is available on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. An interview and other requirements must be completed prior to volunteering and is a six-month commitment.

Cleaning - Outpatient Therapy

ChildServe

Help make the outpatient therapy rooms, the best they can be for the kids! One volunteer is needed Monday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. that has a passion for tidiness. Volunteers will sanitize therapy balls with hydrogen peroxide, clean windows and walls, help pick up the waiting room, and other cleaning as needed..

Inventory

We-Cycle

If you love bikes, numbers, or are looking for a way to give back, volunteers are needed to inventory the bikes in stock, bicycle accessories, catalog spare bike parts, tally what is donated and what is being worked on.

Eating for a Cause

Iowa Able Foundation

Manage fundraisers where guests dine and a percentage goes back to Iowa Able Foundation. You will coordinate between the restaurants and Iowa Able Foundation to pick the dates, help with marketing efforts, and recruiting participation. This volunteer will post pictures to social media.

Food Pantry & Doing the Most Good Market Volunteer

The Salvation Army-Story County Iowa

The Salvation Army needs help with our Food Pantry & Doing the Most Good Market from 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The pantry is open Monday-Thursday and the Market is open Monday-Friday. You can choose one day or multiple days to volunteer. Your role would be to guide guests through the Food Pantry and Doing the Most Good Market to help find healthy options for their families.

Become a YSS Mentor

YSS

The YSS Mentoring Program is unique in the communities we serve, with 20 years of successfully matching children and mentors, creating life-changing, and often life-long relationships. There are currently 90 children in need of a mentor.

Food Pantry

Mid-Iowa Community Action

Volunteers are needed on an ongoing basis to help in the food pantry in Ames, based on volunteer availability. Shifts are available anytime on Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., as volunteers are available. Volunteers greet and assist families coming into the Family Development Center, help stock pantry shelves and maintain the pantry. Volunteers work closely with front office staff. Volunteers serving under the age of 18, must volunteer with an adult. A background check will be conducted with all potential volunteers.

Blanketeer

Central Iowa Project Linus

Pick up blankets from designated pick up points, perform quality control checks on each blanket to ensure it meets program standards, affix labels, and then transport the blankets to the designated drop off sites.

Linens Volunteer

Overflow Thrift Store

Volunteers are needed mid-week for a couple of hours sorting incoming donations and restocking items on the sales floor. Linens volunteers work with towels, materials, sheets, comforters and much more.

Volunteers

Raising Readers in Story County

Serve at one-time, local literacy events, help with labeling books, general assistance in the office and other volunteer opportunities as available.

Cleaning Teams

Emergency Residence Project

Small and medium sized groups of volunteers are needed to come in and clean apartments as they turn over in the transitional living program. Duties include vacuuming, washing windows, cleaning appliances, washing walls, cleaning bathrooms, and possibly cleaning carpets. Youth are welcome to participate as long as they are responsible to work safely and are supervised by a responsible adult.

Project Teams

Outdoor Alliance of Story County

Make a difference and help shape the future of the Outdoor Alliance and Story County. Volunteers are needed to help with membership, communications, fundraising, photography, history and archive management, and special projects.

Ambassadors

American Red Cross, Iowa Region

Over 90% of the workforce for the American Red Cross is volunteer? Ambassadors support the Engagement Volunteer to support, engage, and recognize hard working volunteers in the organization.

Fundraising and Grant Writing

The Community Academy

Help with fundraising and work with team members to develop and implement an annual development plan or strategy to increase annual grant income for the organization.

Social Butterflies

Iowa State University - Reiman Gardens

Membership Assistants are needed to engage the public visitors to the Gardens. Help with registration at events, oversee “Member Sign-Up” tables and assist with bulk mailings. Volunteers should be friendly, outgoing, and proactive in approaching a diverse group of visitors. Training will be provided.

Construction

Habitat of Humanity of Central Iowa

Individuals and small groups are needed to assist with a remodeling project and a new home build. No experience is needed. Tools and training are provided. Shifts are open during the work week and on Saturdays.

Weekend Gift Shop

Iowa Arboretum

Greet guests, answer questions, and process sales. Volunteer shifts are scheduled on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Gift shop volunteers work alone and open and close the building. Training is provided.

Front Desk Volunteer

KHOI Heart of Iowa Community Radio

Friendly volunteers are needed at the front desk, to answer the phone, maintain the activity log, and general housekeeping. Shifts are three hours, every business day, 9 a.m. to noon, noon to 3 p.m and 3 to 6 p.m.

Girl Scout Troup Co-Leader

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa

It takes the determination of one individual to step up and make a difference in girls’ lives with the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. Volunteers introduce girls to new experiences that show the girls they are capable of more than they ever imagined. Applicants must register as a volunteer with the Girl Scouts, complete the annual membership fee, and a background check

Marketing and Publicity

Mustard Seed Community Farm

Assist with marketing and publicizing fundraisers and community events.

Receptionist

ACCESS – Assault Care Center Extending Shelter & Support

Answering business lines, greeting people at the door, filing, and administration assistance. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday, for four-hour shifts, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 5p.m., or for eight hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beloit Youth Mentor

Lutheran Services in Iowa, Ames

Youth Mentors develop healthy, trusting relationships with a young person by modeling healthy boundaries and reliability. They provide fun outlets at the campus (or off campus, with special permission) to engage youth in positive activities that empower the young people as they go through treatment and counseling. Mentors often meet with mentees every other week for a couple of hours. Training on trauma-informed care in terms of youth mentoring will be provided.