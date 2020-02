Ice Skateboarding

February 1976 brought a warm winter to Iowa. Snowmobile sales were stagnate for Red Fox. He had 20 machines left over that were sold as a loss the next year. On the other hand, skateboard use was on the rise when usually ice skates would be fashionable. Twelve-year-old Machelle Moorehead, of Des Moines, cruised down the long Campus Avenue slope, while visiting her sister. Published in the Ames Tribune Feb. 16, 1976. For more historical information, visit www.AmesHistory.org.