This week’s column features some of our family’s favorite recipes. It’s the time of year for home cooking at its best, with easy to assemble and bake dishes.



Mama Sue’s Goulash

I’m proud to say that I had an excellent relationship with my mother-in-law. Her name was Sue and, sadly, she has passed away. This is one of her recipes written as she gave it to me. Sweet Harold loves this dish. What a great comfort food to enjoy on a cold, rainy day!



1 lb. ground chuck

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

6 oz. tomato paste

6 oz. water

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

A few dashes of Worcestershire sauce

8 oz. macaroni noodles, cooked and drained

8 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese (optional)

Brown the ground chuck with onions, peppers and garlic. Drain any fat from the meat. Stir in the tomato paste and water, then add sugar, salt and pepper, and Worcestershire Sauce. You may need to add a little more water.



Gently stir in macaroni noodles. Simmer until desired consistency. Top with shredded cheddar if desired.



Miss Clara’s Chicken Loaf

My grandmother Clara left me many fond memories. One of my favorite foods to enjoy at her house was her Chicken Loaf. Her version includes shredded chicken, rice and eggs to help bind everything. Unfortunately, as happens so many times, there was no written recipe. I have tried different versions, different methods and different ingredients, and I think I have come as close to the Chicken Loaf from my childhood as I can.



4 cups of shredded cooked chicken (I used all white meat)

2 cups cooked rice

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup chicken broth

1 1/2 cups milk

2 slices of white bread, torn into small pieces

1/2 cup dried bread crumbs

1 large jar of diced pimentos, drained

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/4 teaspoon ground sage



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease either a large cast-iron skillet, two loaf pans or a large casserole dish.



In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. You can add a little more onion or celery if you like. Sage, for some people, is an acquired taste. Feel free to eliminate if you don’t care for sage.



Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden brown. Let rest a few minutes before serving.



Lolly’s Feed a Crowd Casserole

When my children were teenagers, I was never sure how many mouths there would be to feed at my supper table on any given night. Friends, classmates and various team members were always welcome. This casserole does precisely as its name implies: It feeds a crowd!



1 1/2 to 2 lbs. ground chuck

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

1 small can whole kernel corn, drained

16 oz. bag wide egg noodles, cooked and drained

16 oz. sour cream

Large can of cream of mushroom soup

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese



In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground chuck, breaking up with a wooden spoon. Halfway through browning, add onion and bell pepper. When the meat has cooked through, drain fat from skillet and add corn.



Boil and drain noodles while you’re browning the meat and vegetables.



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with non-stick spray.



Combine sour cream and mushroom soup in a large bowl. Add meat and vegetables and stir to thoroughly combine. Stir in noodles and cheese, and then spoon mixture into prepared casserole dish.



Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with a salad and garlic bread.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.