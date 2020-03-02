This week’s artifact’s descendants likely are a staple in many households. The artifact is made of metal, nichrome (a nickel and chrome alloy), and bakelite (plastic). It was manufactured sometime between 1910 and 1915. And if you hadn’t guessed what it is yet, it’s a toaster.

Manufactured by the Rutenber Electric Co., based in Marion, Indiana, the Marion Giant Flop (yes, that really is the name) Toaster’s slogan was “make toast your breakfast food”.

The electric toaster was made possible because of the invention of something known as nichrome, an alloy of nickel and chromium that was patented in 1905. It was used to make radiant heating elements, which in turn allowed homeowners to toast their morning bread with relative ease.

Our Giant Flop Toaster has the Nichrome coils in the center of the unit with a hinged door on either side that allowed one to place slices of bread inside. The flat top serves as a warmer for finished toast (later models featured a rack on top for multiple slices of bread). There is a wire grate on the inside of the toaster to keep the bread from coming into contact with the heating coils.

Electric toasters were much faster than toasting bread on a toasting stick over a fire (think toasting marshmallows, but with bread) or using the stovetop surface, cast iron pan, oven, or a stovetop toaster. However, unlike our modern toasters, the aforementioned appliances (including ours) do not toast both sides of the bread, nor does our toaster pop open on its own when the toast is done. If you wanted your bread done on both sides, you had to open the toaster when the first side was done to your preferences, manually turn the slices of bread, then begin the process all over again.

What made this particular toaster unique was that it could be used with or without electricity. You could set it on the stovetop and use the heat from the surface to toast your bread that way, or you could plug in the appliance. Modern toasters since have discarded this method of heating bread, which is probably a good thing, given most modern appliances have a good deal of plastic in their construction. And too, this method was not the most efficient way of cooking bread.

Our toaster is not on display at this time, but it may well be at some point in the future. We do have several new and updated exhibits on display at the Heritage Center Museum!

