This week’s artifact dates back to the Gilded Age of Burlington. It was worn around the 1920s. The garment is made of silk and is embroidered with lover’s knots and a floral motif. It was perfect for an evening at the Opera.

By 1900, “civilization” had come to Burlington, bringing with it paved, lighted streets and a desire to appear more cultured. Citizens of Burlington wanted more than just traveling minstrel shows held in canvas tents for entertainment. To meet this demand, an opulent opera house was intended to open on the second floor of the Palmer building, located on Main street. Unfortunately, a fire was started by a careless painter, which destroyed the structure two days before it was due to open.

A group of Burlington’s finest (i.e. wealthiest) citizens got together and pooled their money, raising close to $40,000 (about 1.1 million today) to create the “finest opera house in the West.” Certainly, it was the finest Burlington had ever seen! No expense was spared for the stunning three-story building; even the floors under the inexpensive seats were ornately decorated with intricate parquetry.

Patrons purchased a subscription (season tickets), and then would dress in their very finest clothing and jewelry to attend.

The original owner of our artifact, a Mrs. Louise Schach Flynn certainly would not have dreamed of attending in anything less than her most fashionable evening gowns, jewelry, evening gloves, and her silk opera cloak. After all, an evening at the opera meant seeing — and being seen by — the best society had to offer. Her husband likewise would have dressed in his finest.

Unfortunately, the advent of moving pictures, Vaudeville, and Chautauqua’s meant the end of the Opera in Burlington. The grand space was converted to a movie house in 1930 as the New Rialto Theatre, then eventually demolished in 1943 to create what now is the parking lot that sits between GOOD and the old Typewriter Shop where a commemorative plaque stands to remind us of what was lost.

Mrs. Flynn’s own time seeing the opera sadly was short-lived as well, as her husband died unexpectedly, leaving her with four small children to raise, which put past to such extravagances as nights at the opera. The cloak, along with its history, recently was donated by her descendants.

We hope to exhibit the cloak at the Garrett-Phelps house in 2020, so be sure to look for it when the museum opens for the season in May.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.