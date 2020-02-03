Evil was afoot in 1900 Burlington. The social fabric was torn asunder, morality was trampled underfoot and generally the community was going to hell in a hand basket.

No, there were not bands of brigands roistering on Washington Street, nor famine, fire and plague marching lockstep down Jefferson. It was something much more insidious. The apocalypse stalking Burlington at the turn of the century was the arrival of the insidious wine bar.

The wine bar arrived just ahead of the women’s liberation movement and was the oasis where respectable ladies and their proper escorts could gather to enjoy a glass of wine removed from the rowdiness of the adjoining bar packed with feral males.

Anyway, that was the idea. But it didn’t quite work out, because the city fathers soon became aware of ladies gathering in the wine rooms and drinking themselves into an alarming state of rowdiness. In one instance, it was even rumored that a young woman went so far as to show her ankle.

There were even stories of predatory men who would bribe the barkeep to spike their lady’s drinks for — as the Hawk-Eye newspaper would report — “evil purposes that may be easily imagined.”

For those readers who could not, in fact, “imagine the evil purposes”, the paper then gleefully went into greater detail. With all of this publicity and community hand wringing, it was no surprise then that the Rescue Home movement was created to ride to the rescue.

The Rescue Home was a facility run by woman volunteers, and its purpose was to steer away susceptible women from the dissipation of too much drink and the much dreaded “evil purposes.”

The newspaper stated inmates of the Rescue Homer would be exposed to “good reading, good music, to instruction in domestic arts and house keeping, sewing, needlework, etc. The good women running the home knew by experience that the beauty and sweetness of a pure life could be taught.”

It was a good idea, but just like the idea of the wine bar, it ran afoul of human nature. It seemed the rescued ladies, once they had shaken their remorse and hangovers, had very little interest in learning needlework and finding the sweetness of a pure life.

Women who checked into the Home just as easily could check themselves out, so soon the ladies of the Home were before the city council urging a police matron be assigned to the Home and it be made an adjunct of the town’s jail system.

The ladies running the Rescue Home argued that once a police matron was in place, it would be possible for a judge to sentence a misbehaving woman to a session at the Rescue Home to polish up her needlework skills.

It was an enthusiastic Mayor Marquardt and his fellow councilmen who listened to the message and then contributed their own observations of the problem. The mayor observed himself that “women of respectable families become intoxicated and disorderly in forbidden resorts.”

The big gun in the Rescue Home’s presentation was a Mrs. Hart, a worker in a similar home in Chicago. She explained “a rescue home run as a public charity has absolutely no authority over offenders of the law and cannot force a girl to a better life.”

Mrs. Hart told of Chicago experiences where girls “had been regenerated and purified, with some of them becoming the true and faithful wives of good husbands and happy mothers of children.

“Others,” she continued, “have engaged in mission work for their sisters yet unreclaimed and are happy in their escape. The message they bear to their sisters is there is hope and a way out.”

It was a masterful presentation, and Judge Gillespie offered his unqualified support. The mayor pledged that Burlington no longer would admit to wine rooms. Then the council members passed the resolution by acclamation, and everyone congratulated themselves on a good night’s work.

Then, no doubt, the council adjoined to the nearest bar for cigars and brandy, content in the knowledge they once again had repulsed the forces of evil stalking the community.