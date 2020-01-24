FOR RELEASE MONDAY, JAN. 27, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH Your intuition works overtime, leading you down a seemingly strange path. Explore an idea before committing to it. Make sure the end results will excel. A partner might not be realistic. Tonight: Getting what you want.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You not only zero in on what you want, you also know what you need to do in order to achieve your objectives. Engaging a key friend in a project might not appear important, but it will be instrumental. Tonight: Do not count on an early night!

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Your energy marks your actions and allows a close associate to express caring in a meaningful manner. Though you might quibble with the advice you get, he or she means well. Be courteous about the suggestions. Tonight: Be more aware of your image.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You cannot help but look at the long-term implications of a desire or action. What looks like an excellent choice might, on some level, not be exactly right. Examine the consequences of this decision as well. Tonight: Slow down.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You could be unduly challenged over funds and with matters involving close associates. You remain active and available to test out an issue that involves finances and creativity. Tonight: Listen to a close friend's suggestions.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You feel an unusual tension between you and a loved one or friend. You might feel as if he or she is not realistic, and this person might think you have little imagination. Discuss an important issue with others, not just this person. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You might have a lot of ground to cover in order to balance various elements in your interactions. You could be too tired to clear the air and get to the bottom of a problem. Tonight: Be direct in how you handle a problematic friend.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You could have a difficult time making a difference when you are scattered in several directions. You might be intrigued by someone's approach, which has a subtle, surreptitious quality. Tonight: Happy as a cat.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Keep reaching out for someone you naturally feel secure with. You might want to speed up the process of getting closer. Do not. Go with the flow, knowing the timing will be perfect if you do. Tonight: You can accomplish what you want.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Be more clear when dealing with others. Whether you are aware of it or not, you might be mixing in some idealistic thoughts with a situation. Listen if someone challenges you. He or she might see something you don't. Tonight: Speak your mind.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH Your personality tends to carry problems over the finish line even if a nebulous question keeps appearing. Your instincts about a financial matter might be more accurate than you initially thought. Tonight: Have a long-overdue conversation.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You feel as if you need to find a way out of a maze, which could be causing you to feel overwhelmed. Discussions might need to be hush-hush, but a solution will come forward. Tonight: Make a suggestion.