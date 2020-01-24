For Saturday, Jan. 25

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You might feel unusually mellow. Be careful about being overly reactive toward a Pisces or someone who has a very gentle side. Friends surround you and help you create more of what you desire. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH A friend or loved one plays an unusually significant role in your day. He or she seems to know how to make you smile. You will find that wherever you go, you meet up with someone you care about. Tonight: Be aware of your role in your circle of friends.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Reach out for a loved one at a distance. Your voice and caring mean far more than you are aware of. You may have put this person on a pedestal and do not see them clearly. Tonight: Off to the movies.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH One-on-one relating is highlighted. No matter what you do, you come out on top of a problem. A financial suggestion or an invitation could be far more significant than you realize. Tonight: Where you can be entertained.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Use the New Moon today to allow a new beginning with a key relationship. Be forthright in how you deal with a loved one. He or she needs to understand where you're coming from. You will be pleased with the end results. Tonight: Say yes to life.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Do not hesitate to share your thoughts with an associate or friend. In some way, you might be worried about overwhelming this person. You won't. He or she will gain and appreciate your sharing. Tonight: Run some errands and squeeze in some exercise.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You can work through problems with ease. Your caring means a lot to a child or a new friend. With you, this person feels that they can be creative and productive. Tonight: Be the flirt you are.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Emphasis is on your home and quality of living. Do not think for one minute that you can get away without giving a 100% in this area. Be more direct in how you deal with a child or family member. Tonight: Be spontaneous about your choices.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Your gentle side emerges, endearing you to a friend or sibling. You might be more than ready to deal with an issue, but the other party might not be. Allow sharing yet accept someone's silence as well. Tonight: With favorite people.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You might be a bit rougher than you anticipated. As a result, you get a strong message from certain people about how they view you. One person approaches you with unusual kindness. Remember this moment. Tonight: Make it your treat.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH By all means, be spontaneous. A new beginning could come up out of the blue. Understand what is going on around you; be open to hearing others share. Your listening skills will be appreciated. Tonight: Buy a token of affection for a friend or loved one.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH You have a way of expressing yourself that allows others to receive your emotional dimension more clearly. Sometimes you might be hard on others, yet at other times, your true and loving self comes through. Tonight: Keep it warm and intimate.